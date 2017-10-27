Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in DUI Case
Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a Palm Beach County court on Friday afternoon for his arrest back in May.
As a result of his guilty plea, Woods will be entered into a one-year diversion program that prohibits the consumption of alcohol or any drugs not prescribed by a doctor. He will be subject to random alcohol and drug testing, during that time. He must also pay a fine of $250 and then complete DUI school, drug abuse treatment and 50 hours of community service.
A spokesperson for the State’s Attorney office said if the 41-year-old golf pro completes the program within a year, the conviction is changed to a 'withheld adjudication,'" allowing Woods to have it expunged from his record.
Woods was arrested in May, when Jupiter Police Department pulled over Woods at 2:03 a.m. According to the arrest report, "asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up" while the car was still running with its break lights and right turn signal on.
While the 41-year-old golf pro blew a .000 on the breathalyzer, a toxicology test obtained by ET showed that he had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) -- the active ingredient in marijuana -- in his system.
Woods released a statement after his toxicology report became public, saying, "As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."
