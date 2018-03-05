Tim Allen Says He's 'Very Interested' in a 'Home Improvement' Reboot (Exclusive)

Tim Allen is very much into the idea of reviving his popular '90s sitcom, Home Improvement.

The 64-year-old actor starred as toolman Tim Taylor on the popular TGIT sitcom that ran for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 on ABC that launched Allen's acting career. Based on his stand-up, the family comedy co-starred Patricia Richardson, Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Taran Noah Smith, Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning and the late Earl Hindman.

With Roseanne returning to the small screen later this month for new episodes, Allen was asked if the original Home Improvement cast would be on board for a reboot.

"I can't say everybody, but it has been floated," Allen revealed to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar-viewing party on Sunday, with wife Jane Hajduk by his side. "And more than I would have expected said, 'Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later,' like Roseanne."

If it came down to it, Allen hinted that he would assume the role of leader if it meant getting members of the ensemble together again, though he's still reminiscing about what could have been for his canceled comedy, Last Man Standing, which ended in March 2017 after six seasons.

"I like that idea," Allen said. "I still miss Last Man Standing. We didn't get our seventh year. I adored that show. It's like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don't know. I like both characters, but yeah, I'd be very interested in that idea."

Though nothing is officially set for a Home Improvement revival, Allen has reunited with his former co-stars over the years. Richardson and Thomas, his one-time onscreen wife and son, respectively, as well as Karn, who played his best friend, appeared on separate episodes of Last Man Standing.

