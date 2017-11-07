Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Extend Their Soul2Soul Tour Ahead of New Album and Movie

Country fans, mark your calendars for Nov. 17!

Following a run of sold-out shows across North America, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are extending their Soul2Soul The World Tour.

The country crooners have added 25 dates to the run, beginning with Richmond, Vermont, on May 31, 2018, and ending in Sacramento, California, on July 22.

“We are so excited to announce that we are bringing #Soul2Soul back in 2018!” Hill said in a video announcing the news on Instagram.