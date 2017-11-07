Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Extend Their Soul2Soul Tour Ahead of New Album and Movie
Country fans, mark your calendars for Nov. 17!
Following a run of sold-out shows across North America, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are extending their Soul2Soul The World Tour.
The country crooners have added 25 dates to the run, beginning with Richmond, Vermont, on May 31, 2018, and ending in Sacramento, California, on July 22.
“We are so excited to announce that we are bringing #Soul2Soul back in 2018!” Hill said in a video announcing the news on Instagram.
Following an American Express pre-sale on Nov. 10, tickets will be available to the general public on Nov. 17 -- the same day that the husband-and-wife duo release their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life.
And, every fan who buys a ticket will score a copy of the new record!
Later that day, the couple’s tour movie, Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, will make its debut on Showtime, on-air, on demand and online.
The film features interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the couple as well as concert performances.
But that’s not all the McGraw-Hill action this month -- the two are also slated to receive the Legends of Live award at the upcoming Billboard Touring Conference & Awards.
