Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Marital Spat in New Music Video: Watch!
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 21 years of marriage -- in a very interesting way.
The lovebirds, who tied the knot on Oct. 6, 1996, announced on Friday that they will be releasing their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life.
While fans will have to wait until Nov. 17 to hear the entire 11-song collection, McGraw and Hill have already released the music video for the album's title track on Amazon Music Unlimited. "The Rest of Our Life" is the second single from the album (following "Speak to a Girl") and was written by Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.
Although the video comes on the country couple's 21st anniversary, McGraw and Hill get into an argument on camera in the Grant Singer-directed project, which was shot in McGraw's home state of Louisiana.
Watch a snippet from Hill's Instagram below:
McGraw and Hill, both 50, also released the album's full track list:
1. "The Rest of Our Life"
2. "Telluride"
3. "The Bed We Made"
4. "Cowboy Lullaby"
5. "Break First"
6. "Love Me to Lie"
7. "Sleeping in the Stars"
8. "Damn Good at Holding On"
9. "Devil Callin’ Me Back"
10. "Speak to a Girl"
11. "Roll the Dice"
ET caught up with the duo backstage at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, earlier this month, during their Soul2Soul World Tour, which continues tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Together they spilled the secrets to a long-lasting marriage.
"For me, it's hearing her sing every night," McGraw, who shares three children -- daughters Audrey, Maggie and Gracie -- with Hill, gushed. "That's the best part about [the tour]. Because she's not out there singing much... To see her up onstage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I'm onstage with her, it's like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring. My hot wife, man."
