Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Marital Spat in New Music Video: Watch!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 21 years of marriage -- in a very interesting way.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on Oct. 6, 1996, announced on Friday that they will be releasing their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life.

While fans will have to wait until Nov. 17 to hear the entire 11-song collection, McGraw and Hill have already released the music video for the album's title track on Amazon Music Unlimited. "The Rest of Our Life" is the second single from the album (following "Speak to a Girl") and was written by Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.

Although the video comes on the country couple's 21st anniversary, McGraw and Hill get into an argument on camera in the Grant Singer-directed project, which was shot in McGraw's home state of Louisiana.