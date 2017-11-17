Tim McGraw Met His Daughter's Date in a Bloody Apron Holding a Knife, Talks First Meeting Faith Hill: Watch!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are used to being a dream team. So what happened when Jimmy Fallon pit these two country superstars against one another? Cuteness obviously!

The pair split up for a Tonight Show game of “Search Party.” Both Faith and Tim got their own teams to fill in the top four Google search words that follow specific questions.

For the question, “Why do country singers always sing about…?” Faith wrote “Love” while her hubby of 21 years wrote “Divorce”!