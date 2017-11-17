Tim McGraw Met His Daughter's Date in a Bloody Apron Holding a Knife, Talks First Meeting Faith Hill: Watch!
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are used to being a dream team. So what happened when Jimmy Fallon pit these two country superstars against one another? Cuteness obviously!
The pair split up for a Tonight Show game of “Search Party.” Both Faith and Tim got their own teams to fill in the top four Google search words that follow specific questions.
For the question, “Why do country singers always sing about…?” Faith wrote “Love” while her hubby of 21 years wrote “Divorce”!
In the end, love won out and Faith’s team of Fallon and James Poyser from The Roots got to take a try. Tim teamed up with Questlove and Tariq Trotter from The Roots to answer their own questions.
The game went back and forth with each country crooner getting the advantage at one point or another. Watch the clip to see who wins!
ET recently visited the couple of the set of CMT’s new talk show Pickler & Ben where they opened up about their new joint album, The Rest of Our Life.
Watch the exclusive clip for more on the record:
