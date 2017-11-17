Tim McGraw Met His Daughter's Date in a Bloody Apron While Holding a Knife, Talks First Meeting Faith Hill

Tim McGraw isn't playing when it comes to his daughters!

Tim and his wife, Faith Hill, have three daughters together -- Audrey, 15, Maggie, 19, and Gracie, 20 -- and while two are grown and on their own, the couple admitted on Thursday's Tonight Show that they're still protective parents. In fact, when their eldest daughter, Gracie, went on her first date with a new guy, Tim did a background check on the potential suitor.

"We put our secret service guys on it, they checked it out, everything's good," he joked, adding that he asked Gracie to bring the guy by the house the day after their date.

"The next morning we're doing a barbecue. I'm in the kitchen and I forget that he's coming," Tim explained. "I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming meat up, so I've got chunks of meat all over this apron, blood everywhere."

"The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door," he continued. "I've got a knife in my hand and bloody apron on and it worked out really well."

The 50-year-old country singer also revealed that when he met Faith in 1994 he was "smitten right away," and joked that it "took a lot of time" for her to return the feelings.