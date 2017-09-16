'Timeless' Star Matt Lanter and His Wife Are Having a Baby Girl!
It's a girl!
Timeless star Matt Lanter is expecting his first child with his wife, Angela. The happy couple shared the gender of their baby in a recent episode of their podcast Hello Bump.
The two explained how they requested that the gender of the baby be placed in a sealed envelope so they could find out together.
"I can't wait to have a Daddy's girl," Matt, 34, gushed, adding that he would have been happy with a boy or a girl. "I'm gonna have a little princess on my hands."
Although the baby isn't due until 2018, Angela has already started shopping for her little one. The mom-to-be admitted she's purchased a few little pink items, including a pair of baby UGG boots with pink bows.
"And you were a little bit annoyed with me," she joked to her husband. "Until I put them in your hand."
Matt and Angela announced they were expecting their first child in August with multiple adorable Instagram posts.
