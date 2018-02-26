Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Secret to Filming the Final Scene of 'Call Me by Your Name' (Exclusive)

There are a handful of iconic scenes anyone who has seen Call Me by Your Name will single out -- the peach scene, the father's monologue -- and then there is the final scene, or final shot, of an emotional Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) sitting fireside as you watch the entire movie play out across his face. This scene alone would have warranted Chalamet's Best Actor nomination and, in this exclusive featurette, he reveals the secret to making the scene work was what wasn't happening behind the camera.

"There aren't six people coming in and making you aware of the camera every two seconds," Chalamet explains. "Particularly, like, that last scene that plays out by the fire, there wasn't a camera guy behind the camera. We were shooting on film, too, so they can't just keep punching in digitally."

"You lost the sense there was a camera there, to the extent that maybe we lost some scenes because we weren't even cheated out enough to the camera," he adds. "I love getting to shoot in this fashion."

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Call Me by Your Name racked up a total of four Oscar nominations -- including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song for Sufjan Stevens' "Mystery of Love" -- and the bonus features attached to the movie's home entertainment release offer insight into what went into crafting an eventual Academy Awards darling.

There's feature commentary from Chalamet and co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, who give a "master class" in acting, the music video for "Mystery of Love," an extended conversation with the cast and director Luca Guadagnino and "Snapshots of Italy: The Making of Call Me by Your Name," the behind-the-scenes look at filming in Italy.

"For me, when I started to approach what I wanted from this movie, I thought about the least intrusive film in terms of language possible," Guadagnino reveals in this featurette. "I remembered the lessons of people like Rainer Fassbinder or David Cronenberg, who rarely shot with more than one lens. What sounded like a limitation, in a way, was a great way of being free."

Call Me by Your Name is available digitally on Feb. 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 13.

