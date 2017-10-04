Tina Fey and Nicole Richie Channel Taylor Swift in 'Bad Blood' Parody on 'Great News' -- Watch!
Tina Fey and Nicole Richie have "Bad Blood."
The pair, along with the rest of the cast of Great News, parody Taylor Swift's star-studded video in a new sneak peek from the NBC comedy's upcoming episode, where Fey's character, network head Diana St. Tropez finds herself in a squad war with her news team.
Check it out below.
For comparison, here's the real "Bad Blood" video.
Watch out, Tina! Portia Scott-Griffith is coming for you.
Now, if the episode could only have a Swift cameo, that would truly be perfect.
Meanwhile, this isn't even the first time the Great News cast has flexed their musical muscle this season.
Watch the video below to see the ensemble deliver a pretty impressive a capella quartet "theme song."