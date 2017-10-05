Tina Fey Says Daughter Got 'All the Wrong Takeaways' From 'Mean Girls,' Tries to Act Like Regina George

To Tina Fey's dismay, her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, related to Regina George over Cady Heron in Mean Girls.

The 47-year-old writer-actress, who is behind both the Mean Girls screenplay and the upcoming Broadway musical, appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday and shared that her youngest child learned the wrong lessons from her mom's coming-of-age comedy when she watched a run-through of the musical version last Spring.

"All the wrong takeaways," Fey quipped. "She was going back to her preschool, being like, 'Let's play Mean Girls. I'm Regina. I yell at you.'"