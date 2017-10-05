Tina Fey Says Daughter Got 'All the Wrong Takeaways' From 'Mean Girls,' Tries to Act Like Regina George
To Tina Fey's dismay, her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, related to Regina George over Cady Heron in Mean Girls.
The 47-year-old writer-actress, who is behind both the Mean Girls screenplay and the upcoming Broadway musical, appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday and shared that her youngest child learned the wrong lessons from her mom's coming-of-age comedy when she watched a run-through of the musical version last Spring.
"All the wrong takeaways," Fey quipped. "She was going back to her preschool, being like, 'Let's play Mean Girls. I'm Regina. I yell at you.'"
As for Fey's 12-year-old daughter, Alice, she's also not taking too well to her mother's work. The two-time Golden Globe winner bragged about her oldest child's ability to quickly binge watch quality comedy shows -- including The Office and The Andy Griffith Show -- but when it came to 30 Rock, which her mom both wrote and starred in, she wasn't super into it.
Fey said Alice told her that 30 Rock was "just too weird for me."
"I had to take that hit," she confessed. "That was a hard, motherly hit."
When Fey suggested to Alice that she watch Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation, she was surprised to learn that her daughter had already watched the entire series and loved it.
"I just like my ensemble comedy from Aunt Amy!" Meyers quipped.
In addition to Mean Girls, Fey has also been guest starring on Great News and ET got the lowdown from Nicole Richie about her role.
