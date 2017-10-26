Tina Knowles Gives Back to Emerging Young Artists (Exclusive)

Community is important to Tina. She and her husband, Richard Lawson, dreamt of building a community center where young artists can follow their passions and thrive. That dream turned into reality, at the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater.

"When my kids were growing up, there was a place called the Shrine of the Black Madonna, and it was a community center, and they wouldn't be who they are today if they had not had that center to go and do all forms of art and learn about it," Tina shared. "The People's Workshop was there, and it was a place where stars came down to work with the kids."

"Without that place, my kids wouldn't be who they are today, and they attributed a lot of their success today to having that community center where they could perform and be around other like-minded kids," she added.

"My concept of Hollywood is plan B. Your career is plan A and that is what you create and manifest," Richard said. "We both have done that in separate forms and now together in terms of the amount of people that she has helped to become who they became by giving them a helping hand and a hand up, so we are both about [giving] a hand up."