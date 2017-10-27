Tina Knowles Says Beyonce's Twins Have 'Very Different Personalities' (Exclusive)

There’s a whole lot of personality in the Carter household!

While giving ET's Kevin Frazier an exclusive tour of the WACO Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ahead of its grand opening, Tina Knowles Lawson opened up about her newest grandchildren, and how Beyonce is adjusting to life with twins.

“They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun,” Tina dished of Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June. “I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it.”

“Yes, [it’s crazy]...it's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl,” she continued. “Very different personalities.”