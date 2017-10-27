Tina Knowles Says Beyonce's Twins Have 'Very Different Personalities' (Exclusive)
There’s a whole lot of personality in the Carter household!
While giving ET's Kevin Frazier an exclusive tour of the WACO Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ahead of its grand opening, Tina Knowles Lawson opened up about her newest grandchildren, and how Beyonce is adjusting to life with twins.
“They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun,” Tina dished of Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June. “I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it.”
“Yes, [it’s crazy]...it's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl,” she continued. “Very different personalities.”
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Knowles Gives Back to Emerging Young Artists
As for Beyonce and JAY-Z’s first child, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, Tina says she’s a “good sister.”
“Just seeing her grow up, it’s bringing some maturity,” Tina’s husband, Richard Lawson, said. “She’s only five, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm.”
“Because she’s the diva,” he added, “but she’s sharing her diva-dom.”
RELATED: Beyonce Looks Just Like Blue Ivy in Epic Throwback Photo From Mom Tina Knowles: Pic!
During their chat with ET, Tina and Richard also opened up about JAY-Z’s interest in art collecting.
“We have a great passion for art and we talk about it all the time and he shows me new artists and sometimes I show him new artists,” Tina shared. “He has a great eye.”
Tina and Richard are channeling their love for art into an art gallery at the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater, with the first artist featured being Richard’s mentor, Milton Katselas. Profits from pieces sold will help support their mentorship program for underserved communities and emerging young artists.
“I’ve been buying art supplies for artists for probably 20 years,” Tina said. “When you know there’s a need, there’s a need.”
RELATED: Beyonce Celebrates the 15th Anniversary of ''03 Bonnie and Clyde' With Husband JAY-Z
“My career as an artist began with [Milton] and expanded with him, so his artwork is in here and it’s an homage to him,” Richard added. “It's an homage to a writer and a producer and an artist who was influential in terms of my career, and I'm standing on their shoulders, so I'm just giving my respect to that.”
Tune in to ET tonight to learn more about Tina's work and Beyonce’s new twins. Check your local listings here.