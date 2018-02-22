Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce From Husband Duane Martin After 20 Years of Marriage

Tisha Campbell-Martin and her husband are calling it quits.



The former Martin star filed for divorce from Duane Martin on Thursday after over 20 years of marriage.

"After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce," she told ET in a statement, first reported by People. "It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family."

The two married in 1996 and have two sons together, Xen, 16, and Ezekiel, 8.

Court documents obtained by ET list the separation date as Dec. 24, 2016. Tisha is requesting joint legal and physical custody with visitation rights for both parties. She also is requesting spousal support. Their property, which includes the Xen Lounge in Studio City, California -- named after their oldest son -- is to be divided up at a later date.

Campbell-Martin is best known for her role as Gina on the hit '90s sitcom, Martin, and as Jay on the ABC series My Wife and Kids a decade later. The 49-year-old actress most recently starred as the grandmother-turned-guardian of Simone Biles in the Lifetime special, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar, which chronicled the young athlete's life from aspiring gymnast to 19-time Olympic medalist and a gymnastics legend.

Martin has played small roles in films since the '90s and most recently was one of the husbands on Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Earlier this month, Campbell-Martin, Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold were spotted by TMZ at a lunch reunion in Burbank, California, igniting speculation about a reboot or rebirth of the show. When asked about the lunch reunion and the possibility of the return of Martin, Lawrence told VH1, "We don’t know nothing right now, but never say never."

