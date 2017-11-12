TLC Has 'No Plans' to Work With Derick Dillard After His Tweets About Jazz Jennings
TLC is parting ways with Jill Duggar's husband and Counting On star Derick Dillard after several controversial tweets disapproving of 17-year-old transgender reality star Jazz Jennings.
In a statement released on Twitter, the network wrote, "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future."
"We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network," the statement continued. "TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."
On Thursday, Dillard criticized Jennings and her family, writing, "I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child."
He continued in another tweet, responding to claims he had been bullying Jennings. "Never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on TV," he said. "I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so."
Dillard concluded the back and forth with commenters, saying, "Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25."
Jennings tweeted an indirect response on Saturday, writing, "In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love."
This isn't the first time the Counting On star has disapproved of Jennings on social media. In August, he tweeted about Jennings and her show, I Am Jazz, which follows the 16-year-old's life as a transgender woman, after it was being promoted by the network on social media.
"What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality," he tweeted. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."
The tweet caused some backlash for Dillard. "The oxymoron is your Christian faith teaches God will judge, not you," one Twitter user responded. "Yet here you are judging a brave soul for being different than you."
"Please explain to me how anything that SHE is doing affects you at all? Some Christian you are," another commenter declared.
Dillard replied to one Twitter user who wrote: "Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?"
The father of two responded: "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."
TLC released a statement to ET at the time, shortly after the firestorm on Twitter. "Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the statement read.
