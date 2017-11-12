TLC Has 'No Plans' to Work With Derick Dillard After His Tweets About Jazz Jennings

The tweet caused some backlash for Dillard. "The oxymoron is your Christian faith teaches God will judge, not you," one Twitter user responded. "Yet here you are judging a brave soul for being different than you."



"Please explain to me how anything that SHE is doing affects you at all? Some Christian you are," another commenter declared.

Dillard replied to one Twitter user who wrote: "Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?"



The father of two responded: "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."

TLC released a statement to ET at the time, shortly after the firestorm on Twitter. "Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the statement read.