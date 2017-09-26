TLC Postpones European Leg of World Tour After T-Boz Injures Her Neck
TLC are the latest musicians to postpone their tour.
On Tuesday, the R&B girl group announced that they would be rescheduling their European concerts due to an injury that Tionne “T Boz” Watkins sustained while performing numerous shows in the U.S. TLC was to begin the European leg of their tour on Oct. 16 in Hamburg, Germany, and end on Nov. 16 in Birmingham, UK.
"After performing in front of over 200,000 fans in N. America on a very successful run of dates in the US this summer, T-Boz injured her neck and is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform at this time," read a statement on TLC's Facebook page. "She is currently working with her orthopedic surgeon who recommended the postponement."
TLC is confirming today that the European leg of their World Tour has unfortunately been postponed. The European leg of...Posted by TLC on Tuesday, September 26, 2017
T-Boz and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas then thanked their loyal fans and apologized for having to pull out of their concerts. "Chilli and I are very disappointed that we have been left with no choice but to postpone our debut European tour," T-Boz, 47, said. "We would like to thank our fans for staying so loyal and ensure them we will be back just as soon as we can reschedule."
According to the statement, the tour is working on rescheduling the tour dates, but fans are encouraged to return their tickets to point of purchase for a full refund.
T-Boz's neck injury comes on the heels of the release of her book, A Sick Life: TLC 'n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage, where she talks about her multiple health struggles, including her battle with sickle cell disease, falling into a coma following the birth of her daughter and her “miracle” recovery from a terrifying brain tumor.
In a recent exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, the singer said that she was feeling more like herself as of late. “I’m dancing, turning and spinning -- things I thought I would never be able to do again [and] that they said I may never do again,” she noted. “It’s a blessing and a miracle, but I worked hard to be where I’m at today.”
In addition to TLC, Lady Gaga also canceled the European leg of her tour due to health concerns.
