TLC Postpones European Leg of World Tour After T-Boz Injures Her Neck

T-Boz and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas then thanked their loyal fans and apologized for having to pull out of their concerts. "Chilli and I are very disappointed that we have been left with no choice but to postpone our debut European tour," T-Boz, 47, said. "We would like to thank our fans for staying so loyal and ensure them we will be back just as soon as we can reschedule."

According to the statement, the tour is working on rescheduling the tour dates, but fans are encouraged to return their tickets to point of purchase for a full refund.