Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Show Support for NFL Players' Protest After Donald Trump 'Son of a B*tch' Comments
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have responded to Donald Trump's recent controversial comments about players who kneel during the National Anthem, by showing support for their fellow NFL teammates.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Donald Trump said on Friday during a rally for Alabama senatorial candidate Luther Strange.
He later doubled down on the controversial comments on Twitter.
Brady, who interestingly enough made headlines when a red "Make America Great Again" hat was snapped in his locker last fall, linked arms with his New England Patriots teammates during the national anthem at their Sunday afternoon game against the Houston Texans. He also shared a picture on Instagram of he and teammate James White on Sunday.
"Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Rodgers was even less subtle. The 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Instagrammed a picture of himself kneeling on the field with his teammates, writing, #unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love."
Plenty of celebs have responded to Trump's NFL comments over the weekend, as well as his tweet that he had rescinded NBA star Steph Curry's invitation to the White House after the Golden State Warrior player said he didn't want to visit after the team's championship win this year.
Earlier this year, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, admitted she would like him to have retired after his latest Super Bowl win.
