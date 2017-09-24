Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Show Support for NFL Players' Protest After Donald Trump 'Son of a B*tch' Comments

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have responded to Donald Trump's recent controversial comments about players who kneel during the National Anthem, by showing support for their fellow NFL teammates.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Donald Trump said on Friday during a rally for Alabama senatorial candidate Luther Strange.

He later doubled down on the controversial comments on Twitter.