Tom Brady Admits He Struggles 'Trying to Juggle' Football and Fatherhood

Tom Brady is all about balance when it comes to leading a football team and a family of five.

The New England Patriots player spoke with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Monday about being a father of three, a devoted husband to Gisele Bundchen and one of the most acclaimed quarterbacks in the NFL.

In the new Facebook Watch docu-series Tom vs. Time, Brady gives fans a look at his life both on and off the field and admitted that it isn't always easy to uphold his personal and professional commitments.

"Three kids and you’re just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games, but you also realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you," he explained. "I think most professionals probably feel the same way. Sometimes it gets out of balance and you’ve got to figure out how to bring it back to a point where it feels great for everybody involved."

The 40-year-old athlete added, "I think you can’t make decisions necessarily just for yourself. I think that’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older. There’s collateral effects to every decision that I make."

Brady also called out Bundchen for her commitment to her career and family, noting of the 37-year-old supermodel, "I have a wife that aspires to be a lot of things and she travels a lot."

Tom Brady speaks out on Super Bowl loss: 'You realize the sun comes up the next morning' https://t.co/DxQNB2oqqYpic.twitter.com/ZDnPZMtTfH — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2018

In addition to chatting about his home life, Brady opened up about what it was like when his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at this year's Super Bowl.

"I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning, your life goes on but, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life," he shared. "That’s part of being an athlete. That’s part of being in a very competitive sport."

Further praising the Patriots, Brady continued, "I’m proud of our efforts throughout the year. We overcame a lot of adversity, like you always do in order to get to that game but we just came up a little bit short."

As for whether the quarterback -- who's been playing for the Patriots since 2000 -- is considering retirement, he told GMA that football still brings him "a lot of joy."

"It’s been such a great love for me. I love the sport. I love the competition. I love my teammates. I love working with people that I love to work with," he said. "That part is really hard to give up, especially when I feel like I could do it and I look around the league and I see these other quarterbacks."

Brady added, "I want to continue to do it as best I can because it really brings a lot of joy to my life."

GMA also aired a clip of the final episode of Tom vs. Tom, premiering on Facebook Watch at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, which features a heartwarming moment with Brady and Bundchen's 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, ahead of the Super Bowl last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Daddy, we are here to make you win," Vivian tells her dad while on video chat and seated next to her mom in a car.

"Yeah, you are, you're going to help daddy win," Brady responds. "I know you're going to cheer so loud."

In an exclusive interview with ET, the father of three gushed over his adorable daughter.

"That little girl owns my day -- owns my life," he mused. "[I] cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes."

RELATED CONTENT:

Gisele Bündchen Shares Teary Pic of Tom Brady Following Patriots' Super Bowl 2018 Loss

Tom Brady Shares Message of Gratitude Following Super Bowl Loss

Gisele Bündchen Shares Stunning Wedding Flashback Photo to Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary With Tom Brady

Related Gallery