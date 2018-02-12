Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Have PDA-Packed Sunday One Week After Super Bowl Loss

Things are definitely looking up for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen! The pair had a tough week after Brady’s team, the New England Patriots, lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. But the pro-athlete isn’t letting the loss get him down.

“This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s! #losingstreakstopsatone,” Brady captioned a photo of himself and his supermodel wife in Costa Rica.

In the photo, the couple is wrapped in one another’s embrace, sharing a sweet smooch in front of the sunset.

Since the upset, Brady, 40, has been open with his fans on social media, sharing a thoughtful reflection on the loss in a recent Instagram post.

“There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal,” he wrote. “And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life.”

Bundchen, 37, also shared her support of her husband’s team directly after the game, writing, “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, was spotted rooting for the opposing team during the game. Watch the clip below for more on her tweets!

