Tom Brady Cuts Interview Short After Host's 'Disappointing' Comments About Daughter Vivian

Don't mess with Tom Brady's family.

The 40-year-old quarterback cut short his weekly interview on the Kirk & Callahan Show on Monday, explaining that he was upset at one of the radio station host's negative remarks about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian. Last week, host Alex Reimer called Vivian an "annoying little pissant" on another show, when discussing Brady's Tom vs. Time documentary.

"You know, I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said. "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

"I'll obviously evaluate whether or not I want to come on this show again," Brady added. "I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time."

One of the hosts of the show, Kirk Minihane, said on-air that Reimer has been suspended.

"There's certain things that you understand as an athlete -- you're going to be criticized for what you do, on and off the field, as an individual -- but for a kid to be criticized is unbelievably stupid," Minihane told Brady. "There's no defense for it."

Currently, Brady is presumably trying to stay focused on winning Super Bowl LII on Sunday, when the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady is already a five-time Super Bowl champion.

ET spoke to the elite quarterback in September 2016, when he talked about his special relationship with daughter Vivian, whom he admitted has him wrapped around her finger.

"It's the worst -- well, it's not the worst for me, I think it's the worst for my wife who's trying to instill some discipline in her and I just give her whatever she wants," he joked, referring to his supermodel wife of nine years, Gisele Bundchen. "But isn't that what men are supposed to do for daughters?"

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Going to Super Bowl

Tom Brady's Wax Figure Is Worse Than Beyonce's -- See the Pic!

Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Show Support for NFL Players' Protest After Donald Trump 'Son of a B*tch' Comments

Related Gallery