Tom Brady Says He's 'So Proud' of Mom Galynn Following Her Breast Cancer Battle

Tom Brady is opening up about his mom's health.

The 40-year-old NFL pro has been busy promoting his new book, The TB12 Method, but took some time to also offer up an update on the well-being of his mother, Galynn Brady, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

"She’s doing really well,” Tom tells People. “I think any family that has dealt with cancer realizes the challenge it is not only at that moment, but as it continues to be."

Further gushing over his mom, he adds, "I think she’s got so much appreciation for the people who have supported her. She’s such a wonderful woman and she’s been so positive through it all and we’ve been so proud of her."

Galynn was diagnosed with cancer in June 2016, and while she missed a lot of her son's games that season, she did show up to watch his team, the New England Patriots, beat the Atlanta Falcons at the 2017 Super Bowl.

“It’s nice to win for her -- nice for her to be there,” Tom told WEEI 93.7FM during a February 2017 interview. “We all love her so much.”

Galynn was also at this year's Super Bowl, when the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's more on this sweet mother-son bond:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady Shares Message of Gratitude Following Super Bowl Loss

Tom Brady Admits He Struggles 'Trying to Juggle' Football and Fatherhood

Tom Brady Tries a Strawberry for the First Time -- and His Reaction Is Bittersweet

Related Gallery