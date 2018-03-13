Tom Brady Tries a Strawberry for the First Time -- and His Reaction Is Bittersweet

It must have been a cheat day for Tom Brady when he showed up to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

On Monday, the late-night host brought up the 40-year-old NFL pro's strict dietary demands and how he told New York Magazine in 2016 that he had never eaten a strawberry. "I have no desire to do that," he told the publication at the time.

Colbert took this bit of knowledge as a challenge and placed a bowl of strawberries on his desk. When Brady said he couldn't stand the smell of the fruit, the TV personality quipped, "That’s springtime, Tom."

Brady agreed to try his first strawberry on television, and toasted Colbert before taking a bite and declaring, "Not that bad."

However, he went on to make a face as if he may not have liked it. "I did it. Mom, are you proud of me?" Brady joked.

When asked what he misses that he doesn't consume on his "Superman diet," Brady admitted that he "rarely" eats cheeseburgers, pizza and beer.

Taking the cue, Colbert pulled out two beers from behind his desk. "I was a pretty good beer chugger back in the day," Brady bragged.

Turns out, the athlete was telling the truth as he nearly downed the entire beverage in one gulp! "That was good! That was really good," he exclaimed.

Here's a closer look at Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen's, super regimented diet:

