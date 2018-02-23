Tom Cruise's Stunt Injury Featured in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout,' Michelle Monaghan Confirms (Exclusive)

The stunt made the cut!

While shooting Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing one of his own stunts but powered through the scene. Cruise's commitment to the stunt paid off as his co-star, Michelle Monaghan, told ET that the scene will be featured in the movie.

"I was not there that day but [Tom] did show me the video over and over again," Monaghan said while at the premiere of The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday. "That’s the take that’s gonna make the movie. So they’re going to actually use that."

The 41-year-old actress -- who portrays Cruise's wife, Julia, in the movie -- couldn't help but gush over her Mission: Impossible co-star. "He’s the best. There’s really no one else like him. There is no one better," she mused. "He truly does elevate everyone around him and you want to be better, you want to do better, you want to run faster yourself."

Further praising the 55-year-old action star, Monaghan -- who also starred in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol in 2011 -- continued, "He’s just completely dedicated to what he does. I worked with him many, many years ago when I first started ...but having been back in the saddle with him again for [the sixth Mission: Impossible movie] was a complete reminder. He’s not wavered in his commitment to his craft and to the material at hand. He’s a real joy to work with."

In a video released earlier this month, Cruise and his Mission: Impossible - Fallout director, Christopher McQuarrie, take fans behind-the-scenes of the actor's amazing helicopter stunt. Cruise had to learn how to fly a helicopter and also operate the camera during the scene, in addition to playing agent Ethan Hunt the whole time.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout hits theaters on July 27.

As for The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, which is available now on DirecTV and premieres in theaters on March 2, Monaghan portrays the mother of Sidney Hall (Logan Lerman), a man that finds accidental success and unexpected love at an early age but then disappears without a trace.

Reporting by Simone Corbett.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Cruise Says His Ankle Is 'Still Healing' After He Broke It on 'Mission: Impossible 6' Set

Tom Cruise Is on Instagram -- See His First Photos!

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Intense 'The Mummy' Stunts! How They Pulled Off That Epic Plane Scene

Related Gallery