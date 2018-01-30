Tom Hardy Finally Gets 'Leo Knows All' Tattoo After Losing Oscars Bet to Leonardo DiCaprio

Time to tat up, Tom Hardy!

Two years after making a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, over their costarring roles in The Revenant, the Dark Knight Rises actor is finally keeping his very permanent promise -- with a "Leo knows all" tattoo on his right bicep.

Way back during the 2016 Oscars season, DiCaprio predicted that Hardy, 40, would get an Oscar nomination for his supporting role as John Fitzgerald in the 19th-century wilderness drama. Hardy bet a tattoo of the winner's choosing that he wouldn't secure a nom for that performance... but he did. And DiCaprio was quick to select his desired ink for his costar, Hardy divulged to Esquire a few months later.

"He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.' Ha! I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly,'" Hardy said.

While DiCaprio landed his first-ever Best Actor Oscar that year for his role in the film, Hardy did lose to Mark Rylance for his role in Bridge of Spies. No matter, as he now has a constant reminder that DiCaprio does indeed know everything.

