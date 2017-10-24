Tom Holland Shares Hilarious Video After Getting Wisdom Tooth Removed

In the video, which the 21-year-old actor shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland can be seen holding an ice pack to his cheek and sitting up slowly from his bed after having a wisdom tooth removed.

Holland is accompanied in the video by his 18-year-old brother, Sam Holland, and friend and fellow actor, Harrison Osterfield.

At one point, Holland calls out Osterfield for filming him: "You bastard, you bastard," he says, good-naturedly.

"Thanks lads for looking after me 😂 @hazosterfield @samholland1999!," the Spider-Man: Homecoming star captioned the video. "I feel 1/4 less wise haha."