Tom Holland Shares Hilarious Video After Getting Wisdom Tooth Removed
Is this real life?
Tom Holland has just added his own hilarious new entry into the genre of internet videos showcasing people recovering from dental surgery drugs.
In the video, which the 21-year-old actor shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland can be seen holding an ice pack to his cheek and sitting up slowly from his bed after having a wisdom tooth removed.
Holland is accompanied in the video by his 18-year-old brother, Sam Holland, and friend and fellow actor, Harrison Osterfield.
At one point, Holland calls out Osterfield for filming him: "You bastard, you bastard," he says, good-naturedly.
"Thanks lads for looking after me 😂 @hazosterfield @samholland1999!," the Spider-Man: Homecoming star captioned the video. "I feel 1/4 less wise haha."
Hilarious as it is to see the actor out of sorts, he's usually much more prepared for the camera.
