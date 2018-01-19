Tom Petty Died of Accidental Drug Overdose -- Read His Family's Statement

Tom Petty's cause of death has been revealed.

The rock icon's family took to Facebook on Friday to reveal that according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office, he died of an accidental drug overdose. Petty died on Oct. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He was 66.

"Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications," the statement began. "Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip. Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury."

"On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication," the message continued, with his family revealing that they were aware of the pain medications Petty was taking.

"As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications," they wrote, sharing that "on a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career. He was extremely proud of that achievement in the days before he passed."

ET has confirmed with the L.A. County Coroner's office that Petty died of multisystem organ failure. His second cause of death was resuscitated cardiopulmonary arrest, and third cause was mixed drug toxicity.

Additional reporting by Steve Wilks.

