Tom Petty Found Unconscious in His Malibu Home, Put on Life Support

Tom Petty was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California.

According to TMZ, the 66-year-old singer went into cardiac arrest and was put on life support at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

The website later reported that upon getting to the hospital, Petty did not have any brain activity and a decision was made to pull his life support.

A sergeant for the Los Angeles County Fire Department tells ET that officials responded to a call at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night at Petty's residence for an unconscious patient who was transported to a local hospital. ET has reached out to Petty's reps.