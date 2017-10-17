Tom Petty Laid to Rest in Private Funeral, Daughter AnnaKim Shares Photos From the Service
Tom Petty's family paid their respects to the rocker in an intimate service on Monday.
Petty's daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, posted several photos from the funeral, which appeared to be held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine -- a temple, shrine and meditation garden -- in Pacific Palisades, California. This is also where Beatles band member George Harrison’s funeral took place in 2001.
"The dark of the sun we will stand together," AnnaKim captioned a pic on Instagram that showed a black-and-white photo of her father on display with white flowers below it.
Continuing to quote Petty's song lyrics, AnnaKim posted an image of a flower, writing: "You belong somewhere you feel free."
The 35-year-old artist also shared a few selfies from the emotional day. "This is very hard for me," she captioned one photo. "Today sucked."
Sipping wine in one image, AnnaKim wrote: "Drunk muppet heart broken but in love with life -- let's love til' dawn."
In yet another selfie, AnnaKim posed with her grandmother, writing: "My nanny Mimi who's 85."
The funeral also included T-shirts, according to Petty's daughter. "Who gets a ringer t-shirt at a funeral," she captioned a photo of a shirt that had Petty playing the guitar with the Latin phrase "nil desperandum," which in English means "do not despair; never despair."
Petty died on Oct. 2 of cardiac arrest, and on that day, his daughter shared musical memories of her beloved father. "I love you my angel," she captioned a throwback image of Petty, who was 66 at the time of his death.
AnnaKim is the younger of Petty’s two daughters from his 22-year marriage to Jane Benyo. His elder daughter, Adria, is a film director.
