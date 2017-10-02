Tom Petty, Legendary Singer, Dead at 66

Tom Petty, one of the rock music world’s biggest stars and an American musical icon, died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He was 66.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," shared longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Tony Dimitriades, on behalf of the family. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Petty's daughter, AnnaKim Violette, shared tributes to her father on Instagram throughout the day, ending with one simple note, "RIP💜."