Tom Petty's Daughter AnnaKim Violette Shares Musical Memories With Her ‘Angel’ Dad in Moving Instagram Posts

Tom Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette, is paying tribute to her dad with a string of social media posts following Monday’s reports that the rocker is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The 66-year-old musician was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Sunday. According to TMZ, he is not expected to survive the day.

“I love you my angel 💜,” Violette captioned a throwback photo of her dad on Monday afternoon.