Tom Petty's Daughter AnnaKim Violette Shares Musical Memories With Her ‘Angel’ Dad in Moving Instagram Posts
Tom Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette, is paying tribute to her dad with a string of social media posts following Monday’s reports that the rocker is fighting for his life in the hospital.
The 66-year-old musician was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Sunday. According to TMZ, he is not expected to survive the day.
“I love you my angel 💜,” Violette captioned a throwback photo of her dad on Monday afternoon.
Violette, an artist, is the younger of Petty’s two daughters from his 22-year marriage to Jane Benyo. His elder daughter, Adria, is a film director.
In her posts, Violette shared how, as soon as she received the call to go to the hospital, she grabbed a special memento that Petty had made for her when she was younger.
“My dad had matching stage clothes made for me as a kid,” she shared along with a photo of the black jacket. “This jacket still fits me made by glen Palmer from granny takes a trip when I got the call to come to the hospital I grabbed this jacket and I'm still wearing it.”
She then reminisced about her musical memories with her dad.
“96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play,” she captioned an emotional selfie. “Thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life💜.”
Petty’s bandmates were also by his side, according to another of Violette’s posts, which featured an old pic of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
“Band is here with my dad sweetest coolest people 💜🇺🇸💜we are one,” she wrote.
Her tributes also featured an appeal for privacy during what she described as a “beautiful and private time.”
“Send love I’m asking for privacy and respect from strangers during this time,” she wrote. “I love you and send love to you and your family this is a beautiful and private time I love u dad.”
