Tom Petty's Death Being Investigated By Los Angeles Coroner
Tom Petty's death is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County coroner, a spokesperson for the office confirmed to ET on Wednesday.
"We are doing an autopsy," the spokesperson said. "His body is still here and the family is making arrangements."
Right now, the cause of death is deferred. The spokesperson said there is no additional information at this time, as the doctor who is conducting the autopsy has yet to update Petty's file.
As previously reported, the legendary singer died at the age of 66 on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.
Last week, Petty performed his final show in Los Angeles as part of the 40th Anniversary Tour with the Heartbreakers. According to several concertgoers, he appeared healthy, happy and energetic. "I wanna thank all of ya for coming out tonight. We love you dearly, I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time," he told the crowd before launching into his final song, "American Girl."
