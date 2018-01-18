'Tomb Raider': Alicia Vikander Shines as Lara Croft in Death-Defying New Trailer

Alicia Vikander looks poised to bring it as Lara Croft.

Warner Bros. dropped the new Tomb Raider trailer on Thursday, featuring the video game-turned-big screen hero cycling from high stakes action sequences to fiery, brooding expressions, all set to a slowed down, intense rendition of Destiny's Child's "Survivor" by artist 2WEI.

"Her destiny will be fulfilled. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. See Tomb Raider in cinemas this March. #TombRaider," Warner Bros. tweeted when they debuted the video.

Meanwhile, as Vikander prepares to reprise the role originated by Angelina Jolie, she's already building a lot of anticipation from Tomb Raider fans eager to see Lara Croft's return.

ET talked toDen of Thieves star O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber on Wednesday, ahead of their film's Jan. 19 premiere, where they confessed that they feel Vikander's performance may be more faithful to the game than Jolie's.

"When [Jolie] did the movie, I was like, 'That's not the girl I used to [play as]," Schreiber admitted. "I like [Vikander]. I think she's going to do better than Angelina. No disrespect to anybody."

Of course, Jackson, who recently made Lara Croft his #wcw on Instagram, had to take issue with Schreiber's Jolie shade.

"You better watch your back, bro," he laughed. "Jolie? She can curve a bullet, bro."

Hey, if the new trailer is any indication, both actresses absolutely crush it as Lara! Anyway, we'll have to table that debate until March, when the movie hits theaters.

Watch the video below for what Vikander's husband, Michael Fassbender, shared with ET last year about her embodiment of the role.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Vikander Opens Up About Stepping Into 'Icon' Angelina Jolie's Boots for 'Tomb Raider' Reboot

Alicia Vikander Debuts Wedding Ring in First Public Appearance Since Michael Fassbender Wedding: Pic!

Alicia Vikander to Take Over Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft Role in 'Tomb Raider' Reboot

Related Gallery