Tommy Lee Engaged to Vine Star Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have officially taken their love to the next level!

The Mötley Crüe rocker and the former Vine star announced via Instagram on Valentine's Day that they're engaged.

The lovebirds both posted a video of the massive heart-shaped engagement ring Lee proposed to Furlan with, captioning it, "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged💍."

"Best day of my life!!!!" Furlan added on Twitter. "I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend."

Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend ❤️ #engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/b8FSbF9eBS — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) February 14, 2018

Furlan shared an even closer look of the shiny rock to her Instagram Stories. "Love," she marveled. "Can't stop staring."

Lee, 55, and Furlan, 31, first sparked romance rumors last June when they were spotted packing on the PDA while out and about in Calabasas, California. Since then, the two haven't been shy about expressing their love for each other via social media.

This marks the first marriage for Furlan, and the fourth for Lee. The rocker was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984-1985, Heather Locklear from 1986-1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995-1998. He shares two kids with Anderson -- sons Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20.

ET caught up with Furlan last June at the Maxim Hot 100 Party in Los Angeles, where she played coy about her relationship with Lee at the time.

"No comment," she joked, when asked if the two were an item. "He's a great dude."

