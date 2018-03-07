Tommy Lee's Son Brandon Calls Their Alleged Altercation a 'Result of My Father's Alcoholism'

Brandon Lee is claiming that his altercation with Tommy Lee stemmed from his father's alleged alcoholism.

A rep for the 21-year-old model issued a statement to Peopleon Wednesday after Tommy took to Twitter on Tuesday to accuse Brandon of assaulting him during an alleged altercation on Monday night.

"I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism," Brandon's statement read. "I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad's hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out."



"I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed," he continued. "I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

Shortly after the statement was published, Tommy took to Twitter to dismiss his son's statement and deny that an intervention was ever in the works.

"LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I'’m f**kin retired and enjoying my life," Lee tweeted. "I worked 30+ f**kin years I deserve it. You didn't arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a**!!"

"See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss," the Motley Crue drummer tweeted after.

LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fuckin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ fuckin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!! https://t.co/gYHHDX9R5E — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss ✌🏻 — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

Brandon is the son of Tommy and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson. The two also have a 20-year-old son, Dylan. After Tommy's tweets on Tuesday, ET reached out to his manager, Anderson's rep and Brandon's publicist.



Earlier on Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officer told ET that police responded to Tommy's Calabasas, California, home on Monday night, where he alleged that Brandon hit him. The officer also shared that the 55-year-old musician was then transported to a local hospital, noting that he had a visible injury on his face.

ET has learned that nobody was taken into custody, but according to police, Tommy stated that he plans on pressing charges.

Tommy's fiancee, Vine star Brittany Furlan, was the one who called emergency services on Monday night. In the call obtained by ET, she told the operator that Tommy was unconscious and alleged that Brandon had guns in his room.

"My stepson has guns in his room, and that's why I'm freaked out," she claimed. "I just locked the door."

"In his mouth, he's bleeding," Brittany said, noting that she was having trouble turning him over onto his side, which the operator directed her to do. "I'm trying to, he's knocked out. He's unconscious."

However, at about four minutes into the call, Brittany told the operator that Tommy had started to come to. Another voice can be heard on her end of the line, and, while it's unclear who is talking or what is being said, Furland indicated that Tommy had asked her to cancel the call.

"He's saying he wants me to cancel you guys," she said.

"He doesn't want you guys to come now," she continued. The operator told Brittany that they would still come to the house to make sure Tommy was OK.



"Can you just cancel it? He doesn't want you here, and now he's OK," she added at the end of the call.

Brittany claimed in the call that the argument started over a disagreement involving Pamela. When Tommy told his son to leave, she alleges that Brandon punched him in the face. "He punched him really hard," she claimed. "He punched him in the face, and he went flying backwards."

On Monday night, when the incident allegedly took place, Brandon shared a few cryptic videos to his Instagram Story, saying, "As I get older, I have started to realize there are very few people you can trust. But anyway that's my super depressing thought for tonight, just thought I'd share it... be a d**k."

The following day, Tommy shared a since-deleted photo of his bloodied face via Instagram, with a caption that read, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"

Earlier that same day, Tommy also posted an Instagram Story video, showing what looks like his son's messy room. "For all you girls potentially trying to date my son, here's what you get to f**kin' deal with," he said in the clip. It's unclear whether the room shown in the video is Brandon's.

Additionally, Brittany updated her Instagram Story on Monday with the message, "Violence is never the answer."

