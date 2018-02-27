Toni Braxton Shows Off Her Giant Engagement Ring From Birdman -- Pic!

Toni Braxton just can't stop showing it off!

The "Un-Break My Heart" singer went on the U.K.'s ITV1 show Loose Women on Tuesday, where she continued to gush about her husband-to-be, Birdman, after revealing their engagement last week.

"Oh, what are you talking about? What do you mean?" the 50-year-old singer slyly joked while nonchalantly revealing the ring by brushing her face. "He did well, right?"

Braxton and Birdman (whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams), have dated since May 2016, making their public debut as a couple at the BET Awards that year. Braxton has two kids, 16-year-old Denim and 14-year-old Diezel, from her previous marriage to musician Keri Lewis, which ended in 2013.

Check out the hardware below!

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

