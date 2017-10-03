Tony Shalhoub Promises ‘The Band’s Visit’ Will Startle Audiences in Unexpected Ways (Exclusive)

He solved murder cases on Monk. Now, for the first time, veteran actor Tony Shalhoub is taking a stab at musical theater. Call it a birthday gift -- to himself.

“It’s a little terrifying. Having not done a musical before, it’s kind of uncharted waters for me,” says Shalhoub, who turns 64 on Oct. 9, two days after starts preview performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway. Despite appearing on Broadway last season as Walter Franz in and earning Tony nominations for Golden Boy and Conversations With My Father, this is the first time the actor will be singing onstage. Based on the 2007 film, the show originally premiered Off- Broadway to sold-out audiences last year “without any knowledge or guarantee it was going to move [to Broadway]. We’re over the moon about the fact it’s going to be in a huge venue.”