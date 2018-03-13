Tori Spelling, Reese Witherspoon & More: All the Fabulous Ladies Starring in Upcoming TV Shows

The ladies are taking over TV!

Amid recent (and very exciting) casting announcements, ET's breaking down all the fabulous females you'll see in starring television roles over the next few years.

Nicole Kidman

After making a splash on Big Little Lies, ET has learned that the 50-year-old Australian actress has signed on to star in another HBO limited series, The Undoing. Kidman will star as Grace Sachs, a therapist who is weeks away from publishing her first book when she’s rocked by tragedies, including her husband’s disappearance and a gruesome death. She will also serve as executive producer alongside Bruna Papandrea.

Created by David E. Kelley (who also penned Big Little Lies), the psychological thriller is based on the book "You Should Have Known" by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

"David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” Kidman said in a statement to ET earlier this week. "I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelley."

In addition to The Undoing, Kidman will reprise her role as Celeste Wright when season two of Big Little Lies returns to the network sometime in 2019. Kidman's co-star, Reese Witherspoon, revealed that production will begin next week.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Kidman isn't the only face from Big Little Lies that we'll see in another show, however. Witherspoon is teaming up with Scandal actress Kerry Washington for a new limited Hulu series they'll both star in and executive produce. The series, titled Little Fires Everywhere, is an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Alongside ABC Signature Studios, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company and Washington’s Simpson Street will produce the series, while Casual showrunner, Liz Tigelaar, will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Y’all! I’m so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen together ! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can’t wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses. pic.twitter.com/EyeMUP4vZd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 2, 2018

“At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth -- all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work,” Witherspoon said in a statement. "Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life."

Washington echoed that sentiment, saying in her own statement, "As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu. As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters."

Tori Spelling

Get excited, Beverly Hills, 90210 fans! The 44-year-old actress and her former co-star/longtime friend, Jennie Garth, are getting back together for a new series based on the popular '90s drama series.

Though the untitled project is still in the early stages of development, Spelling did tease a production meeting she had with Garth at the CBS Studio Center lot in Los Angeles via Instagram over the weekend.

"#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties," Spelling captioned it.

Nina Dobrev

The former Vampire Diaries star is making her return to TV, but this time, she'll take on a comedic role! Dobrev will play the lead character of Clem in CBS' multi-camera comedy, Fam.

Deadline reports that Clem is "grounded, deeply funny, quick-witted and outspoken," but was "a bit of a hot mess in her younger years." Since then, she's been working to be the best version of herself and is on cloud nine when the love of her life, Jay, asks her to marry him. But all that becomes chaos when her half-sister returns to town and Clem's lies, including one about her father's death, are exposed, putting her future with Jay in danger.

The project comes from writer Corinne Kingsbury, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, with Scott Ellis as director.

Alyson Hannigan and Leslie Bibb

According to Deadline, these talented actresses are teaming up for ABC’s latest comedy pilot, Man of the House, a series that revolves around two recently divorced sisters, Charli and Jessie, who decide to move in together to raise their kids in one house.

Bibb will portray Charli, who the network describes as a beautiful, narcissistic, possibly sociopathic man-eater who is surprisingly vulnerable underneath, while Hannigan will take on the role of Jessie, the family’s rock.

The series will be produced by Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, ABC Studios and Washington’s Simpson Street, with Richie Keen (Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as director.

Anna Paquin

ET reported earlier this week that True Blood stars turned real-life l ovebirds Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are teaming up for television once again!

Paquin has signed on to star in Pop TV’s first scripted drama series, Flack, as Robyn, an American public relations executive living in London and working with stars of entertainment, sports and fashion. Paquin, 35, will also serve as one of the executive producers on the series, alongside her husband and former co-star, Moyer, 48.

“My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humor is used as a sharply executed defense mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control," Paquin said in a statement to ET. “I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack as an actress and for my company CASM’s collaboration with Pop.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Reveals 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 is About to Start Filming

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Limited Series Is Coming to Hulu

'Deal or No Deal' Returns to CNBC With Howie Mandel

Related Gallery