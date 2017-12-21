Trace Adkins Showcases Veterans in 'Still a Soldier' Music Video

Trace Adkins is shining a spotlight on veterans in his music video for "Still a Soldier" -- and ET has all the details.

ET has teamed up with Wounded Warrior Project to bring fans the story behind the touching video, which features a real-life Army veteran, Specialist Bryan Gerwitz, standing before an unsuspecting crowd at one of Adkins' concerts and receiving a huge hero's welcome.

"It's a tip of the hat to all those veterans that I've worked with over the years," Adkins tells ET. "I didn't prompt the audience. I didn't tell them we were shooting a video -- nothing."

"I just really appreciate all of them," he adds.

Wounded Warrior Project connects warriors to peers and communities, empowering them to live life to the fullest and embody the logo of one warrior carrying another.