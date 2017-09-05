Tracee Ellis Ross to Be the Voice for Stand Up to Cancer Campaign (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, she spoke with ET about the importance of giving back, in particular, to Planned Parenthood, which provides cancer-screening services to women.

“People should continue to get screened in the way that they need to for pap smears and mammograms,” Ross said. “Not everybody has access to that health care and Planned Parenthood is one of the places where women especially are supported in that way and I will do everything in my power to continue to support them as an organization.”