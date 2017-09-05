Tracee Ellis Ross to Be the Voice for Stand Up to Cancer Campaign (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross is lending her voice to a good cause.
The Emmy-nominated black-ish star is teaming up with Stand Up to Cancer for its fourth annual campaign with CVS Pharmacy to benefit the organization and its ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of cancer research, ET can exclusive announce.
“I am honored to help raise awareness and funds for Stand Up to Cancer through CVS Health’s fundraising campaign,” Ross said in a statement. “Cancer has touched so many of our lives, and I hope everyone will join me in helping make more cancer patients into survivors by donating in stores or online.”
As ambassador to Stand Up to Cancer, Ross will voice radio spots, encouraging customers to donate $1, $3 or more at the register (or online) during the campaign running from Oct. 29 to Nov. 19. The campaign will also include a PSA produced in partnership with Funny or Die. Since 2014, Stand Up to Cancer’s partnership with CVS has raised more than $15 million.
The Golden Globe-winning actress has not been shy about standing up to cancer, and raising awareness for the fight against it. In 2011, Ross was one of the ensemble stars of Lifetime’s Five, an anthology of short films that explored the impact of breast cancer on people’s lives. And in years’ past, she’s reminded her many Twitter followers of World Cancer Day alongside Stand Up to Cancer.
Earlier this year, she spoke with ET about the importance of giving back, in particular, to Planned Parenthood, which provides cancer-screening services to women.
“People should continue to get screened in the way that they need to for pap smears and mammograms,” Ross said. “Not everybody has access to that health care and Planned Parenthood is one of the places where women especially are supported in that way and I will do everything in my power to continue to support them as an organization.”
The campaign will also let customers enter in a chance to win a trip for two to the world premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, along with a tour of Sony Picture Studios by sharing a selfie on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ValueOfADollar and #Promotion. For more information about Stand Up to Cancer or to make a donation, please visit: www.StandUpToCancer.org/CVSHealth.