Tracee Ellis Ross Makes the Perfect Photo Booth Coach in Hilarious 'Portlandia' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Tracee Ellis Ross is putting her teaching shoes on.

The Black-ish star drops by the quirky, absurdist world of Portlandia on Thursday's episode, playing a photo booth coach with an expertise in... you guessed it, the art of photo booths!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Fred (Fred Armisen) and Carrie (Carrie Brownstein) hire Ross to give them the lowdown on how to take the perfect picture after they confess they're not exactly the most well-equipped people to put their faces in the frame. See Exhibit A, when they once managed to take a photo strip with just half of Fred's face in one of the frames.

"I have a background in having my picture taken, so I'm very good at it, and I just thought this is a business that needs to be started because people need help, right?" Ross introduces herself to the couple, before she breaks down their horrendously bad picture-taking abilities, starting from their hilariously awful wedding photo with Fred's unfocused face taking up the real estate to their aforementioned photo booth fail.

So Ross starts them on a crash course in the basics of photo-taking, from the "rule of thirds" and "break the rules" to acing the fake laugh. They put it all into action when Fred and Carrie are tasked to "act out" in front of a camera for different situations, because you'll never know when you'll be faced with an Instagram moment that calls for a Madonna "Vogue" moment.

Once Ross declares them ready, they put their newly acquired photo booth skills to the test at their friend's party. Watch the exclusive clip above to find out if they pass the test -- or just make boobs of themselves. Our bet is on the latter.

Portlandia airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on IFC.

