Tracee Ellis Ross Says Her Ideal Love Scene Would Be a Threesome With Rihanna and James Dean
Tracee Ellis Ross has put a lot of thought into her ideal love scene.
The 44-year-old actress dished on that topic and more during her chat for Vogue's 73 Questions.
"I'm going to make it a threesome," Ross revealed of her ideal sex scene. "Rihanna and James Dean. And me, of course."
While her love scene may be difficult to accomplish, Ross seems to have already worked out a few details.
"[My favorite time of day is] between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Everything good should happen during that time. Favorite time to nap. Favorite time to take a bath. Favorite time to have a cocktail, favorite time to have sex," she teased.
Making an appearance during Ross' interview is her brother, Evan Ross, and his wife, Ashlee Simpson, who recently celebrated their daughter, Jagger's, second birthday.
