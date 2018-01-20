Tracee Ellis Ross Speaks Out on 'Black-ish' Salary Negotiation After Reports of Pay Disparity

Tracee Ellis Ross is speaking out.

The 45-year-old actress took to Twitter on Saturday to comment on her Black-ish salary negotiation, which made headlines after a recent story reported that she was making considerably less than her co-star, Anthony Anderson. The article, published by The Hollywood Reporter, claimed that if Ellis Ross wasn't brought up to Anderson's level, she would likely choose to appear on less episodes of Black-ish and guest star on another show in order to make up the pay disparity.

"There has been a lot of conversation and speculation the last few days regarding by Black-ish salary. I was in renegotiation, like many actors find themselves in during the fourth season of a successful show," Ellis Ross wrote on Twitter. "I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."

"The words and thoughts that were in the original article that started this public conversation were not mine; there were never any threats. I wish I would have been called by the reporter to confirm that," she continued. "Having had my renegotiation become a public conversation was awkward, but I'm grateful for the outpouring of support. I'm truly thankful that important conversations are taking place about fighting for women's worth and equality, and tightening the pay gap in every industry."

Ellis Ross has been an outspoken supporter of the Time's Up initiative, opening up to ET at the Golden Globes about standing up against inequality in Hollywood and beyond.

“Time is up on a lot of things,” she shared. “We all have to stand up together and with arms linked and not ranked. We can put an end to abuse and discrimination that makes the imbalance of power.”

