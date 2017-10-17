‘Tragedy Girls’: The Cast Reveals How the Film Is Every Family’s Worst Nightmare (Exclusive)

How far would you go for social media followers? It’s a question many millennials have probably asked themselves -- but hopefully, they won’t go as far as the leads of the upcoming horror-comedy Tragedy Girls.

The film tells the story of two death-obsessed teenage girls who embark on a killing spree in their small town to draw attention to their social media accounts, and its two stars, Brianna Hildebrand and Alexandra Shipp, spoke with ET about how frighteningly close to reality this concept is.