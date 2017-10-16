'Trailer Park Boys' Star John Dunsworth Dies at 71

John Dunsworth has died at age 71.

The Trailer Park Boys star, who played Jim Lahey on the show and is also known for his work on the Syfy series Haven, died after suffering an unknown illness, his daughter and co-star, Sarah, announced in a statement via social media on Monday.

"With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away," the family statement read. "John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness. The family would like to request that our privacy is respected in our time of grief."