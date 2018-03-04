'Transparent' Co-Stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Are Engaged

Two Transparent stars are getting married!

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are officially engaged, ET can confirm. Landecker stars as Sarah Pfefferman on the hit Amazon series and Whitford played the role of Magnus Hirschfeld from 2014 to 2015.

So how did the exciting news get revealed? At the 2018 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, the Get Out actor casually mentioned his "fiancée" during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Although neither of the actors have formally announced the news, Landecker has been sporting a diamond ring in photos since the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Whitford, 58, and Landecker, 48, have been together since the summer of 2015.

