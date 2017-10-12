Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Drops Debut Music Video, 'Our House’ -- Watch Now! (Exclusive)

“It’s a very fun, neon video. I think everyone will like it,” Alabama told ET during a Facebook Live interview on Monday.

“We shot three scenes six months ago and then we shot three more scenes [recently],” she added. "I actually co-wrote [the song] with Rachel West, my dad and John Feldmann,"

The video was shot at her dad’s, Travis Barker, home in Calabasas, California. In fact, the golf cart she drives in the video was a gift from the rocker.

"He helped me learn about music a lot," Alabama said of her father. "Just watching him on tours always made me more confident and happy."

