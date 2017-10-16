Travis Scott FaceTimes Pregnant Kylie Jenner Mid-Performance: Watch!
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appear to be pros when it comes to long-distance relationships.
The 25-year-old rapper made sure to let his pregnant girlfriend know he was thinking about her during a recent appearance at the Ksubi store in New York City -- Scott has a limited edition collection with the denim brand -- where he FaceTimed the 20-year-old reality star mid-performance.
Turning his phone to the audience, Scott smiled big as the crowd cheered when Jenner's face came into view.
FaceTime appears to be the major way Scott and Jenner, who's based in L.A., stay in contact given their busy schedules. During an interview with Rolling Stone last month, Scott FaceTimed Jenner backstage after a performance to tell her that he missed and loved her.
The couple has yet to confirm their baby news, though a source told ET the expectant mom is doing well and is happy.
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source said. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!"
Last week, Jenner goofed off with older sister Khloe Kardashian -- who's also pregnant -- on Snapchat, where they both rocked matching blonde hair.
