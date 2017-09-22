Travis Scott: From Kanye West's Protege to Father of Kylie Jenner's Baby
Surprise! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a baby!
The 20-year-old reality star is expecting a baby girl with her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend, ET learned on Friday.
While Scott (real name Jacques Webster, Jr.) is one of the biggest names in hip hop right now, and the two have been seeing each other since around Coachella this past April, some still have a lot to learn about the father-to-be!
Here are four things you should know.
1. His history with the Kardashian-Jennfer family dates back to before Kylie, via Kanye West.
Like West, Scott first cut his teeth in the music industry as a producer. After he moved to Los Angeles in 2012, Scott quickly signed with West’s GOOD Music label as a producer, first collaborating on the label’s Cruel Winter album.
The two have worked together many times since, and Scott has production credits on both Yeezus and The Life of Pablo. Likewise, West produced for Scott on his first two studio albums, Rodeo, and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.
2. He’s a topline music festival star.
It was hard to get within a mile of Scott's Coachella set (though Kylie clearly managed to!), one of several music festivals the rapper toplined in 2017. That success has continued into the fall, as he has three songs charting on Spotify's viral charts, "Butterfly Effect," "Love Galore" (with SZA) as well as "goosebumps," off of his second album.
3. This is both his and Kylie's first baby!
Many people were surprised to hear that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is pregnant. When Kylie has her daughter, both she and Scott will experience parenthood for the first time.
That being said, Auntie Kylie has already had a lot of practice with the Kardashian kids, spending lots of time with Dream Kardashian, as well as North and Saint West. Not to mention, Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick!
4. They have been really heating up.
"Legit happiest day of my life," Scott tweeted back in June, in what people are now speculating may have been an expression of joy over learning Kylie was pregnant.
Whether or not that's true, the couple seem head over heels for each other, getting cozy on a couple's getaway, sporting major PDA and even getting matching tattoos. MATCHING TATTOOS. That's page one in the "we're hopelessly in love" playbook!
Best wishes Kylie and Travis -- and congratulations!
Watch the video below for more on the couple's summertime romance.