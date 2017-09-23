Travis Scott Parties With Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban in Miami on the Eve of Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News
It's business as usual for Travis Scott!
The 25-year-old rapper partied it up in Miami just hours before news broke that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with their first child.
Though Jenner stayed in Los Angeles, Scott made an appearance at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, and Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, on Thursday. A source tells ET that Scott, who sported grey pants, Nikes, a diamond-encrusted watch, rings and five diamond-clad chains, arrived with an entourage of over 40 people.
ET's source says Scott was "having a great time" as he took a seat by the stage with his crew. The group ordered Hennessy, Patron, Don Julio 1942, Ciroc Peach & Mango and Moet, before the rapper took the stage at 3 a.m. to perform his hit songs, "Antidote," "Pick Up the Phone," "Butterfly Effect" and "Goosebumps."
Though Scott, who gave his first performance in Miami on Sunday, didn't mention Jenner's pregnancy, he did congratulate LIV's David Grutman on the Thursday birth of his daughter, Kaia.
According to ET's source, Disick took over the DJ booth while Scott was on stage performing; the pair were seen talking, joking around and "seemed extra friendly."
Also in attendance was Sofia Richie, who sat next to Disick in the DJ booth the entire time she was there. "They seemed affectionate and were whispering to each other and laughing," the source says.
A source told ET on Friday that while Jenner and Scott have only been dating since April, she always wanted to be a "young mom."
"She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!" the source said. "She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid."
The "baby will be very well cared for and so loved," the source added. "Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"
