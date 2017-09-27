Tristan Thompson: 7 Things to Know About the Father of Khloe Kardashian's Baby
It's officially getting tough to be Keeping Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies!
ET learned on Tuesday that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, joining her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, in expecting a child early next year.
As a player in the past three straight NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan is one of the league's most premiere players and hardly needs any introduction. Still, as the family gets bigger, it's always good to step back and get to know the new dads who enter the Kardashian-Jenner fold.
Here are 7 things you may not know about Tristan.
1. He's Canadian!
The 26-year-old NBA player hails from Toronto, Canada, and in 2011, Tristan became the highest drafted Canadian-born basketball player in history (a title he lost in 2013 to Anthony Bennett, who was also drafted by the Cavs). It comes as no surprise that, for international play, Tristan has represented the Canada men's national basketball team.
2. He's got his NBA Championship ring.
Tristan is actually Khloe's third baller beau who has played in an NBA finals (after Lamar Odom and James Harden), but he's the most recent to notch a ring, thanks to the Cavs' 2016 Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors.
3. He's already a dad.
Khloe's first child already has a big brother! On Dec. 27 of last year, three months after he and Khloe started dating, Tristan welcomed his first child, Prince, with his Instagram model ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.
4. He's very close to his family.
When it comes to being there for your loved ones, Khloe has landed a good one. Tristan often shares pics of his friends and family on Instagram, and started the Amari Thompson Fund to raise money and epilepsy awareness, inspired by his younger brother, who has the neurological condition.
5. He's excelled on and off the court.
In addition to his charity work for epilepsy research, Tristan is committed to his education. During the 2011 NBA lockout, the basketball star returned to his alma mater, the University of Texas, to complete his college degree.
6. He and Khloe met through a mutual friend.
NBA player Brandon Jennings introduced Khloe and Tristan in September 2016.
"Brandon Jennings, who’s a basketball player, he’s a friend of mine and Malika Haqq’s, and he was like, 'You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,'" Khloe told Ryan Seacrest during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary special. "I was at the Bel-Air Hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."
7. He and Khloe seem to have fallen deeply in love.
A quick scroll down either of the lovebirds' Instagram profiles will demonstrate how much they already mean to each other.
"Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other," Tristan sweetly wrote to Khloe for her birthday this past June. "Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you."
"It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here!" Khloe wrote of how Tristan brought light to her 33rd birthday. "Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day!"
Looks like these two are in the perfect place as a couple to be starting a family!
