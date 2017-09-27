Tristan Thompson: 7 Things to Know About the Father of Khloe Kardashian's Baby

It's officially getting tough to be Keeping Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies!

ET learned on Tuesday that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, joining her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, in expecting a child early next year.

As a player in the past three straight NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan is one of the league's most premiere players and hardly needs any introduction. Still, as the family gets bigger, it's always good to step back and get to know the new dads who enter the Kardashian-Jenner fold.

Here are 7 things you may not know about Tristan.